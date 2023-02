The fall of several stones, some of large dimensions, about 150 meters from Cascata dos Anjos, in Ponta do Sol, left the road impassable.

That access to the waterfall was already forbidden, with several warnings of danger that still did not manage to dissuade the many tourists who continued, throughout the day, to visit the waterfall to take pictures.

The landslide happened a little while ago, (Monday evening) and left very visible marks on the road.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...