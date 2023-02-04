MAN WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY HIT BY A CAR AT DAWN IN CANIÇAL HAS DIED. HE WAS 25 YEARS OLD

According to JM, reported here , an alleged hit-and-run injured a young man this morning in Caniçal.

The 25-year-old man was assisted at the scene by the Municipal Fire Department of Machico and went to the emergency room at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, but, as a result of his injuries, he died.

The news was advanced to JM by family members. On social networks, several shares have been made to regret what happened.

The news left the population of Caniçal in shock, as it was a man who was known in the parish.

This is the first recorded death on Madeira’s roads this year.

From Jornal Madeira

