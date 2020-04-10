It started a few moments ago, at 6 pm, at the Hotel Vila Galé, in Santa Cruz, a live concert brightened up with the voice of Alexandra Barbosa who is singing for everyone who is fulfilling the mandatory quarantine at that hotel.

The director of Vila Galé, Luís Caldeira, tells JM that this was a “good option” to liven up the 259 people who are staying.

The initiative takes place, as he informed, in conjunction with SESARAM in order to provide guests with a moment of joy. “I think it will go well, people will be satisfied and it is a good gift”, he stressed to the newspaper.

Finally, do not rule out the idea of ​​continuing with this type of initiative, at a time when everything helps to unwind.

From Jornal Madeira