Madeira is once again considered a high risk for travel in the European Union

Madeira was today placed in the high risk category for covid-19 on the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) map, which supports travel decisions in the European Union (EU), going from orange to red.

After having been in the green category in mid-October (relating to the best epidemiological situation on the ECDC map) and two weeks ago having dropped back to orange, Madeira is now seeing its ranking worsened again, going into red, which means high risk.

The red category on the ECDC map means that, in these European regions, the cumulative rate of notification of cases of infection in the last 14 days ranges from 75 to 200 per 100,000 inhabitants or is greater than 200 and less than 500 per 100,000 inhabitants and the test positivity rate is 4% or more.

The ECDC map combines the notification rates of covid-19 cases over the last 14 days, the number of tests performed, and the total positives, and is updated weekly on Thursday.

This map by the European agency follows a system of traffic lights on the spread of covid-19 in the EU, starting with green (favorable situation), passing through orange, red and dark red (very dangerous situation).

It serves as an aid to Member States on the restrictions to be applied to travel within the Community.

In a moderate risk situation (orange) mainland Portugal and the Autonomous Region of the Azores remain.

The orange category refers to places where the notification rate of new infections is 50 to 75 per 100,000 population in the last 14 days and the test positivity rate is 1%, or between 75 and 200 new infected per 100,000 population and test positivity rate of 4% or more.

From Diário Notícias

