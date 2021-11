The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection informs that the Region registers one more death of a covid-19 patient.

The 86-year-old victim, “with associated comorbidities”, died at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital this Thursday, 18 November.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 84 deaths associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

From Diário Notícias

