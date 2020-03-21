Yesterday, the prime minister defined the month of June as the time to take stock of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to be able to “relaunch” the national economy. “We are going to live until the end of May with many limitations,” he explained.

In a press conference, António Costa stressed that the peak of the pandemic will be in “mid-April”, with the effects to be felt until the end of May. “We have to work with realism in the face of the scenarios that the health authorities describe to us,” he said.

The head of government admitted that the state of emergency that will take effect this weekend will most likely have to be renewed for a longer period. “Let us be frank. It will not be 15 days from now that the reasons for declaring a state of emergency will disappear,” he confessed.

At Palácio da Ajuda, António Costa stressed that “this is a long-lasting battle” and anticipated three very difficult months.

