“VICTORY IS A STATE OF MIND”. THE PHOTO THAT JOINED MESSI AND RONALDO WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi published, yesterday, at the same time, a photo on their respective Instagram accounts that will go down in history. Sitting face to face, playing chess, the image went viral in a short time, and could even become one of the photos with the most ‘likes’ ever on the social network.

Captured by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz, the photograph advertises Louis Vuitton, and was also shared on the brand’s social networks.

“In addition to a long tradition in the production of cases for the most coveted sports trophies in the world, Casa de Moda pays homage to two of the most talented football players today”, can be read in the caption that accompanies the image, and which begins with expression “victory is a state of mind”.

In about 30 minutes, the publication had already reached 10 million ‘likes’. And in all, joining Messi and Ronaldo’s Instagram accounts, the number of ‘likes’ has already exceeded 60 million.

A short video about the backstage of photography circulates on social media, showing part of what went on behind Leibovitz’s cameras. In the images, both Ronaldo and Messi talk about the experience, but not only.

From Jornal Madeira

One Response

  1. Tobi – thanks for this.
    Ronaldo seems to be being treated badly.
    Manchester United seem to have taken him on to bring back prestige from the past.
    Yet with the changes of managers and coaches – it seems like they are not treating him respectfully.
    Bringing someone of his stature in the final 3 minutes of a game – having had him sitting on the bench warming up throughout was insulting.
    Clearly only now Man U want to get rid of him not fulfilling his contract over this interview.
    They didn’t want him before, so why didn’t they properly release him.
    No, because the ridiculous Glaziers wanted to hold onto their star player.
    Yes they want to bring the youngsters forward, but they wanted to hold onto Ronaldo, deliberately stopping him playing with another club.
    So the Glaziers must pay Ronaldo all he is due when he leaves – and not duck out of their contractual responsibilities.
    He has been treated very very badly for the last 18 months.
    Keep fighting Ronaldo !!!

    Reply

