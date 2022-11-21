Another full house day in Porto do Funchal

Today, the Port of Funchal is receiving three cruise ships, all of which arrived early this morning, ensuring all vacant berths. Later, another ship will arrive that will spend the night, but then it will be alone on the pier.

First, the ‘AIDAnova’ arrived at 5:00 am, coming from Las Palmas, a ship that will depart close to midnight towards Tenerife. The ship is a ‘giant of the seas’, capable of carrying up to 6,654 passengers and 1,646 crew.

Then the ‘Azura’ arrived, departing from Tenerife at 7 am and departing for Las Palmas at 10 pm. The ship has capacity for up to 3,737 passengers and 1,250 crew.

Finally, the ‘Spirit of Discovery’ arrived which, at 8:00 am, docked in the port of Funchal, scheduled to depart at 5:00 pm, departing from Casablanca, Morocco, and heading for Santa Cruz de La Palma. The ship carries up to 999 passengers and 530 crew.

Finally, shortly after 23:00, the ‘Mein Schiff 4’ will arrive, which also comes from Las Palmas, but which will head to Santa Cruz de La Palma only on Wednesday, at 14:00, thus making two overnight stays. The ship carries around 2,700 passengers and 1,000 crew.

From Diário Notícias

