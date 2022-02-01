February starts with strong wind in Madeira

According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), this Tuesday, the 1st of February, the sky should generally be slightly cloudy.

The wind will blow moderate to strong (20 to 40 km/h) from the east quadrant, blowing strong (40 to 55 km/h) in the highlands with gusts up to 70 km/h.

Temperatures should vary between 17ºC and 22ºC in Funchal and 16ºC and 20ºC in Porto Santo.

Regarding the state of the sea, on the North coast, waves from the Northeast are expected with 1.5 to 2 meters, increasing to 2 to 2.5 meters. On the South coast, the waves will be from the Southeast with 1 to 1.5 meters.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...