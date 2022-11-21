THE ATTRACTIONS OF THE CHRISTMAS FAIRS IN MADEIRA BEGIN TO ARRIVE

Material for the Christmas fairs in Madeira has already started to arrive in Porto do Caniçal.

This morning, several containers brought many of the pieces that will embody the attractions that will dominate this year’s fairs, which will be in operation between December and January.

As reported by Jornal, Luna Park and Circo Mundial will return to pier 8, with the opening scheduled for December 1st. In turn, the Mega Luna Park will go to Praia Formosa, although there is still no guarantee of a circus in this venue.

From Jornal Madeira

