REAL ESTATE: LAND AT PRAIA FORMOSA WILL RECEIVE 500 NEW HOMES AND A HOTEL

Funchal Town Councilor for Urbanism, João Rodrigues, revealed today that the land in Praia Formosa, owned by the Welsh family and the Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo, will receive around 500 dwellings and a hotel. The information was known today at the conference “Madeira, on the Real Estate Investment Route”, an initiative by APEMIP and JM Madeira.

João Rodrigues also analyzed the impact of Local Accommodation (AL) in Funchal, revealing that next year a municipal regulation should emerge that will take into account “the ratio” of the presence of AL in the different parishes, because “we don’t want only AL”.

The councilor was attentive to the phenomenon, especially in the parishes of São Martinho and Santa Maria Maior, where there are currently 630 and 308 local accommodations, respectively.

During his speech at the real estate conference, the councilor also confirmed that Funchal’s Municipal Master Plan will be revised in 2023, a job that should be completed in “a year to a year and a half”.

From Jornal Madeira

