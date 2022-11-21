TAP recommends changing the flights scheduled for the 8th and 9th of December.

“As is public knowledge, TAP is facing an announcement of a cabin crew strike for the 8th and 9th of December. Despite all the company’s efforts to avoid this strike, it was not possible to reach an agreement with the union that represents these professionals, even though it has managed to reach understandings on various matters”, begins by referring to the airline through a press release.

Thus, and not knowing the level of disruption that the operation may suffer on those days, TAP “recommends its customers to try to reschedule their flights”. And, according to the company, “they should do it through the call center or their travel agencies”.

The company also informs that “it remains available for an understanding with the cabin crew union, under the terms of the proposal that has already been presented to them. efforts in organizing the operation and safeguarding its customers”.

From Diário Notícias

