The 31-year-old man who was detained by the Judiciary Police on suspicion of having committed aggravated robbery at the Post Office in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, has already entered the Court to be heard in the first judicial interrogation.

As reported, the robbery took place on the 28th of September, in the afternoon, at the Estreito de Câmara de Lobos post office.

The individual entered the space armed with a bladed weapon and left with around six thousand euros in cash.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...