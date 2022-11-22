Madeira voted Best Cruise Destination in Europe

Madeira won, for the first time, the award for Best European Cruise Destination in Europe, awarded by the World Cruise Awards (a “sister” event of the World Travel Awards).

Athens, Barcelona, ​​Croatia, Kotor (Montenegro), London, Monaco, Nice, Costa D’Azur, Oslo, Rome and Lisbon competed in the same category. The Portuguese capital deserved, in turn, the award for Best Cruise Terminal at European level.

These awards are intended to “recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in the global cruise sector”, highlighted the regional secretary for the Economy, when nominating.

Rui Barreto was “deeply satisfied”, considering that the award consists of “recognition of the work carried out in the Region, in favor of cruise tourism, which has allowed Madeira to occupy a prominent place at national level in terms of the number scales, as well as passengers”.

