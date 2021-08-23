Students and teachers will be tested with covid-19 at the opening of another academic year.

The information was provided by Pedro Ramos on the day Madeira is preparing to reach 70% of its population with complete vaccination.

Although the age group from 12 to 17 years old has already achieved considerable vaccination coverage, the regional secretary with the Health portfolio says additional measures are needed so that the return to school takes place without major upheavals due to the pandemic.

“We are very rigorously preparing the resumption of classes”, points out Pedro Ramos, stressing “The tests will be a reality in the return to classes, they will continue to be a reality in the way they are implemented”, referring to the free testing available in the pharmacies and clinics.

Testing is, moreover, “a safety measure to continue monitoring the pandemic in our region”.

From Diário Notícias