Bruna Gouveia revealed that during this week, six patients with coronavirus repeated tests again, one of which registered the first negative result, which will be reassessed shortly.

Indicator that does not seem decisive given the example that followed, which involves three tourists of Dutch nationality who returned to test positive, including the citizen who had already registered a negative test and who remains in isolation. A situation that, according to Bruna Gouveia, shows that the “virus can remain active for more than three weeks” even when the symptoms are less noticeable.

From JM