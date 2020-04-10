Madeira has not registered any positive case of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day without new infections being identified.

The announcement was made by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, at the press conference that takes stock of the situation of the pandemic in the Region in the last 24 hours.

Bruna Gouveia, from IASAÚDE, revealed that 11 people are awaiting laboratory results from the tests performed.

Regarding the epidemiological situation, 462 negative results were recorded, 91 more than those recorded yesterday.

There are already 523 suspected cases studied, 47 more than the previous day.