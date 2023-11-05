Concerts from tonight

MADEIRA CONCERTS!

Attention Music Enthusiasts! 🎶

Discover a broad range of live performances this week on Madeira Concerts by renowned event producers: FGQ, L-Man Productions, MAMMA Productions & OBM.

Save 10% on the link below, enter the code MIN10

www.madeiraconcerts.com

📅 Upcoming Concerts:

5th Sunday / TODAY: Tango – Astor Piazzolla Tribute (6 PM)

6st Monday:

• Violin Serenades (6 PM)

• Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

7th Tuesday: Echoing Jazz Legends (6 PM)

9th Thursday:

• The Beatles In a Classical Way (6 PM)

• John Coltrane to Sonny Rolins – Jazz Tributes (7:30 PM)

• Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

10th Friday:

• Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)

• Blues – BB King to Eric Clapton Tribute (7 PM)

• Madeira Mandolin Orchestra (9 PM)

11th Saturday: Frank Sinatra (6 PM)´

12th Sunday: Broadway Musicals (6 PM)

Ticket Information:

– Standard pricing: 15€-20€

– Individual tickets available at reception.

– Exclusive couple, group, and discounted tickets only on our platform.

Pre-event sales are vital for our event producers to understand audience anticipation before the concert starts.

Obrigado! 🎵



