Concerts from tonight

MADEIRA CONCERTS!
Attention Music Enthusiasts! 🎶
Discover a broad range of live performances this week on Madeira Concerts by renowned event producers: FGQ, L-Man Productions, MAMMA Productions & OBM.
Save 10% on the link below, enter the code MIN10
📅 Upcoming Concerts:
5th Sunday / TODAY: Tango – Astor Piazzolla Tribute (6 PM)
6st Monday:
• Violin Serenades (6 PM)
• Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)
7th Tuesday: Echoing Jazz Legends (6 PM)
9th Thursday:
• The Beatles In a Classical Way (6 PM)
• John Coltrane to Sonny Rolins – Jazz Tributes (7:30 PM)
• Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)
10th Friday:
• Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)
• Blues – BB King to Eric Clapton Tribute (7 PM)
• Madeira Mandolin Orchestra (9 PM)
11th Saturday: Frank Sinatra (6 PM)´
12th Sunday: Broadway Musicals (6 PM)
Ticket Information:
– Standard pricing: 15€-20€
– Individual tickets available at reception.
– Exclusive couple, group, and discounted tickets only on our platform.
Pre-event sales are vital for our event producers to understand audience anticipation before the concert starts.
Obrigado! 🎵
www.madeiraconcerts.com