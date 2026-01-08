The new platform for accessing the Mobility Subsidy is now available

The new platform that allows access to the Social Mobility Subsidy is now available on the website www.ssm.gov.pt.

The ‘Identity Manager’ is “a single system for identification, authentication and access management to various IT solutions provided by the Portuguese Public Administration. Access can be obtained in different ways, depending on the IT system that invokes it, whether via Autenticação.GOV, through institutional credentials and/or email credentials and password”.

Visit the website to check the next steps, whether you already have a digital mobile key or need to create an account.

It should be recalled that, as reported by JM in Thursday’s edition, the new platform will be accessible through the gov.pt portal, with authentication via citizen card or digital mobile key, and will be integrated with various Public Administration systems, including the Tax Authority, Social Security and the Institute for Treasury and Public Debt Management. Airlines participating in the FlightService will automatically communicate boarding confirmation, allowing, in some cases, the payment of the subsidy before the trip takes place.

