RIR points out flaws in “Miguel Albuquerque’s misgovernment”

At a time when “misgovernment” prevails in the Region, the RIR says that “the health sector is no exception”.

“At this time, adherence to seasonal vaccination campaigns is being praised. As it is a highly important preventive measure for users and for the regional health system itself, it is also a way of making people forget the real problems in this sector”, begins by saying Liana Reis, regional coordinator of the Reagir Incluir Reciclar Party.

And she continues: “We continue to have waiting lists in various specialties, both for consultations and surgeries. The computer system used by SESARAM presents systematic failures that affect professionals and users. The hospital pharmacy continues to have a shortage of oncology medicines, among others.”

She also says that “unfortunately none of this is new anymore, having been widely debated in the last election campaigns and that it seems that it only served for the party that governs us to deceive the people with promises, with openings of services and competitions for hiring staff and in this way to give the impression that everything was on the right track”.

Liana Reis reveals that the party “was looking for simple information regarding numbers relating to attendances in the eight emergency care services in the RAM, more precisely in the four services that opened on May 1, 2024, which were clearly one of Miguel Albuquerque’s electoral measures”.

“Health centers with SAU (urgent care service) were opened with the aim of serving Madeirans and consequently reducing the number of people visiting the SU (emergency service) at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, but was this an effective measure?” She asks.

In this sense, she states that “the truth is that the central emergency department continues to receive hundreds of users every day who do not go to health centers because they know that it is of no use, since if they need to undergo tests or a simple X-ray they still have to be referred to the hospital”.

“How long will we have to deal with the lack of transparency on the part of the regional health service? After all, what is the problem in acknowledging that we have a lot to improve and a lot of work to be done? The population has the right to be informed and to know the truth, just as users on the waiting list have the right to be informed of their situation, namely their nominal position and estimated time for care. With regard to the hospital pharmacy, what is the real reason for the shortage of medicines? Are there no temporary ways to fill the shortages? Is it not possible to coordinate with the private sector, as was so much talked about during the election campaign in relation to surgeries, to supply the medicines in question so as not to harm these users? And in relation to the successive failures of the computer system, what is really happening and what happened in relation to last year’s cyber attack?”, she asks.

And she concludes: “Answers are awaited and in the meantime, the people are the ones who suffer the consequences of Miguel Albuquerque’s misgovernment.”

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...