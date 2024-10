A man named Daniel, originally from Madeira, in the municipality of Santana, has been missing for almost a week in England.

According to Lewisham Police, the man was last seen on October 3 in Stratford, a London borough. “It is believed he travelled from there to Eltham, via Lewisham. He may have a black backpack with him,” the British authority added.

For anyone who has seen Daniel or has further information, “please call 999 as soon as possible quoting CAD 1699/07OUT24”.

From Diário Notícias

