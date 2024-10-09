Businessman arrested for fraud involving trips to Madeira

There is a new case of alleged irregularity in reimbursements with the mobility subsidy involving trips to Madeira.

JM is aware that a businessman has already been arrested as part of an investigation led by the Department of Investigation and Criminal Prosecution of the District of Lisbon North – Loures, but the process has not yet been finalized, with the investigation phase currently underway, which could include other individuals in the investigation.

An official source from DIAP in Loures confirmed to JM the arrest of a businessman, who may, however, continue to carry out his activity on the mainland.

The suspect that, curiously, was released on Sunday after serving a period of preventive detention, ending up being arrested again upon leaving due to a new warrant issued against him, in order to protect the process in which he is involved.

