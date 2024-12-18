Dust from North Africa will affect air quality in Alentejo, Algarve and Central region

The same situation that has been happening in Madeira, at least since yesterday.

The Directorate-General for Health (DGS) has warned of the passage of an air mass from the deserts of North Africa into mainland Portugal today, carrying suspended dust, which is damaging air quality.

According to the health authority, this situation will increase the concentrations of inhalable particles of natural origin in the air, affecting the regions of Alentejo, Algarve and the interior of the Central Region.

The situation in Madeira will only clear during the night of Thursday early morning Friday, where the weather will change with a very unsettled outlook over the weekend and into next week.

