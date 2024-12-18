Hotel industry in Madeira goes ahead with New Year’s Eve strike

The Hotel Workers’ Union will go ahead with a strike on New Year’s Eve, between 30 December and 1 January, at a time when the region’s hotels will be full.

The issue at hand is the demand for a proposed salary increase of 75 euros, while ACIF only suggests an increase of 53 euros.

“In the first meeting we had, the minimum increase for hotels went from 50 to 51 euros and a meeting was rescheduled for December 11th, in which we approved a general proposal that was the same for everyone of 75 euros and ACIF, in the meeting on December 11th, countered with an increase to a minimum of two euros, that is, going from 51 to 53 euros”, said Adolfo Freitas, coordinator of the union, who guaranteed that the strike was thus approved unanimously.

From Diário Notícias

