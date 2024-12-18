Hotel industry in Madeira goes ahead with New Year’s Eve strike

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The Hotel Workers’ Union will go ahead with a strike on New Year’s Eve, between 30 December and 1 January, at a time when the region’s hotels will be full.

The issue at hand is the demand for a proposed salary increase of 75 euros, while ACIF only suggests an increase of 53 euros.

“In the first meeting we had, the minimum increase for hotels went from 50 to 51 euros and a meeting was rescheduled for December 11th, in which we approved a general proposal that was the same for everyone of 75 euros and ACIF, in the meeting on December 11th, countered with an increase to a minimum of two euros, that is, going from 51 to 53 euros”, said Adolfo Freitas, coordinator of the union, who guaranteed that the strike was thus approved unanimously.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticlePolitical situation in Madeira is “completely crazy”
No Newer Articles
Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  1. Good for them ! They work hard and benefit the least from the tourist bloat! The fat cats get fatter, so it’s time for change!

    Reply

  2. I wish them good luck but sadly I fear enough will fold to the hotels intimidation and break the strike under threat of dismissal if they dare to threaten the hotels profits. Everyone who repeats the propaganda that the boom in tourism is benefiting the population should think long and hard why staff are striking! Would they agree to work new years eve for zero extra pay, zero time off in lieu and under threat of dismissal if they didn’t accept extra hours imposed at basic hourly rates?

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy