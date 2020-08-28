IASAÚDE has just released a bulletin.

There are four new cases of covid-19 in RAM, all of which are locally transmitted in the municipality of Funchal, and there is the situation of a traveler who is under study.

Regarding the transmission chain identified in Porto Santo, in association with a confirmed case in the region of Lisbon and Vale do Tejo, the epidemiological investigation has so far identified 23 contacts in the municipality of Porto Santo (3 were confirmed, 20 were negative ). All contacts remain in isolation and the epidemiological investigation is still ongoing.

There are 40 active cases, of which 29 are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at Madeira Airport and 11 are cases of local transmission.

Maintains the cumulative total of 118 recovered cases.

From Jornal Madeira