Young man fatally hit by bus last night in Funchal

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A fatal accident occurred last night around 11:30 pm, at the exit of the bridge from Via 25 de Abril to Rua Dr. Pestana Junior, involving a bus and a passer-by who crossed the road.

The heavy passenger vehicle fatally ran over the pedestrian, a young man, 22 years old.

According to witnesses at the scene, the pedestrian was on the side of the road and when the bus was passing by, he rushed forward and was fatally hit.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were at the scene, but there was nothing they could do.

The PSP was also on site to take care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

5 Responses

  1. Rest in peace, sadly it has to be said that the some of the bus drivers over here drive way to fast, I use the buses all the time and some of them don’t even wait for you to get seated before pulling off, I am not suggesting that the driver is to blame in this situation, but what I am saying is that the faster a vehicle is travelling the less time the driver has to react.

    Reply

    1. I agree some bus drivers do drive too fast, we experienced a white knuckle ride from Ribeira Brava back to Funchal, R I P young man.

      Reply

    2. I use buses often and I can tell you that bus drivers give sufficient time for people who aren’t absent minded to walk briskly to a seat and sit down. I see foreigners all the time not only holding up the bus with stupid questions they could have looked up on the internet but also then inching forward looking for the perfect seat and expecting the bus to stop. Park your bum in a seat and get on with it, annoying everyone isn’t a good way to spend the holiday.

      Reply

  2. Very sad situation and RIP for the young man. Think about his family but also for the driver of the bus. He will have many sleepless nights too, and don’t be too quick to blame him for driving too fast. Remember, witnesses said the young man “rushed forward”!

    Reply

  3. I bet the bus driver was to blame. Many of them don’t even stop when they’re supposed to and intimidate people trying to cross.

    Reply

