Young man fatally hit by bus last night in Funchal

A fatal accident occurred last night around 11:30 pm, at the exit of the bridge from Via 25 de Abril to Rua Dr. Pestana Junior, involving a bus and a passer-by who crossed the road.

The heavy passenger vehicle fatally ran over the pedestrian, a young man, 22 years old.

According to witnesses at the scene, the pedestrian was on the side of the road and when the bus was passing by, he rushed forward and was fatally hit.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were at the scene, but there was nothing they could do.

The PSP was also on site to take care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

