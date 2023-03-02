Sushi Night at Munchies

To celebrate international women’s day on 8th March, we are holding our first event together with Yugo.Sushi.Bar
There is no limit to what we as women can achieve
“Michelle Obama”
Tropical Dinner Women’s Day.
This evening is entirely dedicated to you, We all have that crazy group, Surprise your friends.
We don’t just sell Sushi, we provide experiences.
We help you create a unique moment!
Make your reservation now.
At Munchies restaurant via our social media or email Nelio at joseneliopestana@gmail.com
TROPICAL MENU
🌴 STARTER WITH CREPES
FREESTYLE MENU WITH WINE TO ACCOMPANY
HOT ROLLS SALMON & PRAWNS
SASHIMI
Total 30 pieces € 35.00
If you are looking for a quiet experience on March 8th, this probably isn’t the right place. But if you are looking for a unique experience make your reservation with us!
Are you ready to have probably one of the best nights of your life?
Yugo.Sushi.Bar
Munchies Bar Caniço de Baixo
#sushi #sushitime #sushilovers #sushidelivery #sushifunchal #sushimadeira #yugosushi #yugosushifunchal #yugosushimadeira #funchal #funchalcity #funchalmadeira #madeira #madeiraisland #madeiralovers #visitportugal #visitmadeira #visitfunchal #madeiratravelbook #sashimi #noodles #foodporn #sushitime
#diadamulher #womanpower #woman #womansday