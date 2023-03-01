Work on the new hospital in Madeira enters into force in the iron and concrete phase

The second phase of the construction work for the new hospital in Madeira, which includes the foundations and the building of the ‘skeleton’ in reinforced concrete and the masonry walls, started earlier this year and “is proceeding at a good pace” and with ” everything in conditions” for the completion of the infrastructure in mid-2027.

This was the assessment that the regional secretary for Infrastructure and Equipment made this afternoon in Santa Quitéria, after a meeting with representatives of contractors and inspection companies.

“Extraordinary work is being done by the inspection team, but also by the four regional construction companies [Afavias consortium, Tecnovia, RIM and Socicorreia]. There was no delay of any kind.

Evidently, we are in the initial phase, in which there was preparatory work on the assembly of the cranes and the concrete plant, which is awaiting certification. The work will now take place at a faster pace, when all this execution support equipment has finished being assembled”, described Pedro Fino.

The first phase of the work, which involved excavation and containment work, “is practically finished”, since “only small works are missing”. It had a cost of 18.9 million euros, without VAT.

The second phase of the work, which began a few weeks ago, includes the construction of the building’s structure, with around 165,000 cubic meters of concrete and 16,400 tonnes of iron. There will be 12 cranes mounted on the ground (ten are already in operation) to support the work. Of the 530 footings that will support the entire reinforced concrete structure, around 120 have already been completed. This second phase represents an investment of 74.6 million euros (excluding VAT) and should be completed by the end of 2024.

The start of the third phase is scheduled for January 2025. If the deadlines are met, the work on the hospital will be completed in mid-2027. “It is towards this objective that we are working daily”, underlined Pedro Fino.

From Diário Notícias

