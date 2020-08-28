Log In Register
Travel expert Paul Charles has stated that Portugal could be put back on the UK travel quarantine list due to new coronavirus figures for the country.
Paul Charles tweeted: “Friday update: #Portugal is now in the amber zone as cases rise again. #Italy still green but has gone from 7 to 13 in a week. A clear surge continuing in #Spain and #France.”

Data released by The PC Agency shows that Portugal has moved into the amber zone with 16.4 cases per 100,000 over the past 7 days and 26.3 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.

This will be a real disaster, and just shows how quick things can change. Let’s hope they treat Madeira, Porto Santo, and the Azores separately in this situation.