Travel expert Paul Charles has stated that Portugal could be put back on the UK travel quarantine list due to new coronavirus figures for the country.

Paul Charles tweeted: “Friday update: #Portugal is now in the amber zone as cases rise again. #Italy still green but has gone from 7 to 13 in a week. A clear surge continuing in #Spain and #France.”

Data released by The PC Agency shows that Portugal has moved into the amber zone with 16.4 cases per 100,000 over the past 7 days and 26.3 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days.

Read full story here Portugal News

This will be a real disaster, and just shows how quick things can change. Let’s hope they treat Madeira, Porto Santo, and the Azores separately in this situation.