Today, there are four new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection and 14 recovered.

These are 3 cases of local transmission, and 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region. https://www.jm-madeira.pt/regiao/ver/131078/Covid-19_Regiao_regista_hoje_4_novas_infeco es_e_14_recuperados

There are 108 active cases. There are 54 situations that are under consideration by the authorities.

At the hospital, there are three patients admitted to the multipurpose units dedicated to the disease.

From Jornal Madeira