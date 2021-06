A landslide that occurred last Wednesday is still not cleared and is partially obstructing the road at Rua Comandante Camacho de Freitas, in Ribeira Brava.

Despite being signposted, the debris has been obstructing part of the road for a week, making it dangerous to circulate in that location, considering that the landslide occurred along a curve with a continuous line.

The collapse took place just before the Ribeira Brava Viewpoint.

From Jornal Madeira