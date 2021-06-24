Madeira will reach the mark of 200 thousand vaccines against Covid-19 this Thursday, at 12 o’clock. The moment will be marked at the Funchal Vaccination Center, at Madeira Tecnopolo.

It is important to mention in this regard that messages are circulating on social networks where the existence of telephone lines promoting the scheduling of vaccinations is announced.

In Madeira, the scheduling of vaccination against Covid-19 is made by the health services with secretariats dedicated to this matter.

From next week all people in the age group 40-50 years will be called for vaccine, as they will try to speed up the process in the fight against the new variants.

From Diário Notícias