The Funchal Cathedral will host a Eucharistic celebration on February 20 in memory of the victims of “February 20, 2010”.

After 10 years on the tragic event, the initiative promoted by the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, on the initiative of its President José Manuel Rodrigues, intends to honor those who died, but also all those who suffered from the floods.

The Eucharistic celebration presided over by Bishop of Funchal, D. Nuno Brás, takes place at 11:15 am, in the Cathedral of Funchal.

The storm that hit the Madeira archipelago left 47 dead, 4 missing, 250 injured and more than 600 displaced. It is considered the biggest catastrophe of the last 200 years in the Region.

On February 20, 2010, a combination of meteorological phenomena caused heavy rains that resulted in floods, and landslides. The municipalities of Funchal, Ribeira Brava, Câmara de Lobos and Santa Cruz were the most affected.

The losses were estimated at 1,080 million euros.