There is no sign of the missing elderly person in Funchal

Five days have passed and the elderly man who is missing in Funchal remains unknown. A situation that is making the family desperate, because in addition to the 70-year-old man having dementia, he is not taking the necessary medication, which could make the situation worse.

The family guarantees that they have already looked for him in several municipalities, where they spread posters with his photograph, but say that so far there is no sign of his whereabouts.

They again ask anyone who has any information to contact the Public Security Police or through the number 963913883 because the only thing they want is “the family member at home this Christmas”.

Emanuel Martins Freitas disappeared from his home in Boa Nova on Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing jeans and a light blue polo shirt.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...