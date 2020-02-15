The funeral of the young Madeiran Valdo Jardim, who appeared dead in central London 5 minutes from home, will take place next Tuesday, at 2 pm in the church of São Francisco Xavier in Calheta.

According to a Facebook post by the young man’s sister, the body will arrive in Madeira next Monday. It should be noted that family and friends carried out a fundraising campaign to transfer the body of the Madeiran to his native land. The family thanks all the support of the community for this campaign.

Recall that the young man died in January this year, after leaving work. He was found prostrate on the public road by his sister, who was surprised at the delay in getting home.