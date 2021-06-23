The Portuguese team drew 2-2 against France, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice, from the penalty spot.

With the result, Portugal finishes in 3rd place in the group and is in the ‘eighth’, where it will meet Belgium, on the 27th of the month, at 20:00, in Seville.

Remember that Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 31st minute, with France drawing by Benzema, also from a penalty, at 45+2′. Then, at the start of the second half, Benzema put France ahead and Portugal was for a moment out of the Euro, but Ronaldo would tie in the 60th minute, with a penalty.

After all, France moves to the ‘eighths’ in front of the group, with 5 points, followed by Germany, with 4. Portugal, finished in 3rd place, with 4 points, while Hungary was eliminated, with 2 points in three games.

From Jornal Madeira