Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, awaited by many people with mobile phones pointed at Avenida do Mar, participated moments ago in the laying of a wreath at the Monumento ao Emigrante Madeirense.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by regional entities, including Miguel Albuquerque, Ireneu Barreto, José Manuel Rodrigues and Miguel Silva Gouveia.

The Head of State’s agenda continues in Câmara de Lobos, with the marking of the International Day of the Oceans, with presentations of projects and initiatives in this area.

From Jornal Madeira