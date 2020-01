In the early hours of Thursday, the Portuguese Air Force, through Squadron 504 – ‘Bobcats’, transported a patient, who needed urgent medical attention, from the archipelago of Madeira to mainland Portugal.

Two Air Force nurses and a civilian medical team from Hospital da Madeira accompanied the patient aboard the aircraft.

The ‘Falcon 50’ landed at Portela at 8:30 am, and the patient was transported by ambulance to a Hospital Unit.

The mission lasted 3 hours of flight.

