According to RTP-Madeira, the alleged perpetrator is an 18-year-old student who has already assaulted a colleague.

A math teacher at Ponta do Sol Elementary and Secondary School was beaten by a student late Thursday afternoon. According to RTP-Madeira, the teacher was assisted in the emergency department of Ribeira Brava, after an assault in the classroom.

According to the school’s source, heard by RTP-Madeira, the alleged perpetrator is an 18-year-old student who attends a CEF course and who has already assaulted a classmate. The student will be followed by a psychiatrist because of a depression.

The teacher, with over 20 years of experience, had injuries to the face and head.

The student is suspended and the school has already filed a complaint with the PSP, also opening a disciplinary process. The school will also refer the case to the regional director, who may expel the student from the school or transfer him to another school.