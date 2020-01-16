Just a reminder.

It’s that time of year again! It’s time to put that special date in your diary.

Who are we raising money for this year? Michael’s Basketball Team. They operate in Funchal, run people around, picking up, dropping off and put massive effort into adding value to the life of many young adults with a variety of additional needs.

There is also 2 bass guitars with an amplifier for the auction, which have been donated from the widow of Mike Muir who was always a great supporter of our quiz.

DATE: Friday 17th January 18:00 start

VENUE: Costa Verde (same as last year)

PRICE: 5 euros each same as last year

ACTIVITIES:

Quiz, Raffles, How Many Sweeties in a jar, Card Tombola,

FOOD: Chicken & Chips 6 euros & Egg & Chips 5 euros, delivered to your table

You must let us know what you will be eating and pay on entry to the venue… it worked very well last year.

DONATIONS: if you have any good condition, unwanted items, Christmas presents etc… Gold, Cars, expensive jewellery you’d like to donate please feel that you can!

The Charity Evening organisers are keen to hear from you so that we in turn can get the evening planned and the owners of Costa Verde primed…

Thank you so much for your generosity in the past – you have no idea the level of joy you bring to the people who give their time expecting very little in return and to the young adults who throw themselves so enthusiastically into anything on offer!

Heartfelt thanks

Please let Teva know your choice of food for your team.

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]