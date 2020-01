Madeiran composer Pedro Macedo Camacho composed one of the songs that are being released to mark the holding of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 is a worldwide exhibition organized by the Bureau International des Expositions to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for a six-month period from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

Click on the video to listen to the Madeiran track, which is performed by Sherine Tohamy.