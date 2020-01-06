The regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, visited, this Thursday, some of the babies that were born during the 1st of January, at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital. On the first day of the year were six babies born in the maternity of Funchal, 3 boys and 3 girls.

The DIARY had already advanced the number in today’s print edition , but at closing time there was still the possibility of another birth by the end of day 1, which did not happen.

The first baby to come into the world – at 5:39 am – was Salvador , the first child of a Caniço couple, who won the ‘title’ of the year. The last baby was born at 19:05.

Salvador was also the first 2020 beneficiary of the ‘Baby Kit’ card, worth 500 euros. This is a Regional Government’s birth incentive measure, which announced yesterday an increase of 100 euros from the value of the ‘Baby Kit’ card of 2019 .

Since its implementation on 1 January 2019, the ‘Kit Baby’ card has benefited over 1800 children born in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. This money goes to help parents get things they need for the babies first year.