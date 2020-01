The Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol mixed firefighters continue at the Lugar site, Tabua, due to a fire that broke out in a bush zone. At this time, they are continuing surveillance work.

The warning for the fire came at 2:15 pm. In the place were two cars, but in the meantime one has already been demobilised.

The photographs are by Daniel Vieira.

Taken from Diário Notícias.