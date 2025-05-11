Flowers waiting for the sun to shine for the Classics parade

The weather forecast indicates that the weather will improve in the afternoon, so the rain should not put at risk the Madeira Flower Classic Auto Parade, which starts at 4:30 pm .

The event, included in the 2025 Flower Festival poster, effectively begins at 1:30 pm with participants gathering on Avenida Sá Carneiro, in a mix of classic vehicles and elements of the troupes that participated in the great allegorical procession last Sunday.

The parade, as mentioned, starts at 4:30 pm, along the entire Avenida do Mar, in an event that is expected to attract thousands of Madeirans and tourists, and which will continue until 6:30 pm, after which the participating vehicles will be on display on Avenida Sá Carneiro.

