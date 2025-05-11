Tourists complain about the lack of cleanliness at the Cabo Girão viewpoint

The Cabo Girão viewpoint, one of Madeira’s most emblematic tourist attractions, has been the target of criticism from visitors due to an alleged lack of cleanliness at the site.

Despite being a paid space, and offering one of the most impressive panoramic views of the island, tourists consider that maintenance leaves something to be desired.

“Since it’s a paid entrance, it should be clean so we can enjoy the view. Otherwise, there’s no point in having a Skywalk,” said one visitor, referring to the suspended glass platform that is one of the viewpoint’s main attractions.

From Jornal Madeira

