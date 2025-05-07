7th edition of the classics procession was a success

With thousands of tourists and residents in the audience along the Avenida do Mar, the Cortejo dos Clássicos, associated with the Flower Festival poster, had its seventh edition and it can be concluded that it was a success.

In the words of the regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture, this poster that combines motorized elements from other times but still perfectly functioning, with the participants of the flower festival troupes, “works very well” and the proof of this is the thousands of people along the route.

In a “very positive assessment” of the event that took place this afternoon in the centre of Funchal, Eduardo Jesus highlights that “it is very pleasant to see the enthusiasm with which the participants present their vehicles, many of them decorated by themselves with flowers, some competing in the competition for best decoration, it shows that there is a very close relationship and, above all, there is affection for this festival”, he highlighted.

The focus on bicycles, which this year almost doubled the number of participants, will be reinforced, as it is believed that there are many more out there and that they could well be on the road.

Eduardo Jesus highlights that, with the exception of the month of August, which already has its own lineup of popular festivals throughout the region, Madeira has everything it needs to continue attracting tourists, and the Government will continue to do this to attract people to visit Madeira. The next event is the Atlantic Festival in June.

