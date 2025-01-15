Accident due to “brake failure” leads PAN to reinforce warnings about ambulance safety

PAN Madeira expresses, through a statement, its “deep dismay” at the accident that occurred this afternoon between an ambulance transporting non-urgent patients and a bus, which could have caused “even more serious consequences”.

In this sense, PAN Madeira demands that the competent entities “immediately investigate” the circumstances of this accident and “take urgent measures” to ensure that all vehicles intended for transporting patients are in perfect condition for circulation.

“Preventive maintenance and fleet renewal are inalienable responsibilities of companies that provide services of this nature, and the management of public funds is at stake”.

From Diário Notícias

