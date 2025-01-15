Man who committed bank robbery in Câmara de Lobos sentenced to 6 years in prison

The 42-year-old man accused of robbing a Caixa Geral de Depósitos bank branch on January 12th last year in Câmara de Lobos was today sentenced to six years in prison.

This afternoon, the Madeira District Court acquitted the defendant of the three kidnapping crimes he had been accused of, but sentenced him to six years in prison for aggravated robbery, in addition to paying compensation to the victims.

It should be recalled that the defendant had already confessed to the facts and accusations brought against him by the Public Prosecutor’s Office almost in their entirety, although, in statements made before the court in the first session of the trial, he had denied any premeditation.

From Jornal Madeira

