Tom Scott Goes For a Speedy Downhill Ride in a Wicker Basket

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Tom Scott visited Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese archipelago Madeira in order to learn more about the famous Monte Toboggans (Carrerios de Monte) and to take a ride in one himself.

