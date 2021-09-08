Today, there are eight new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in Madeira, so the Region now counts 11595 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

These are four imported cases (three from the United Kingdom and one from Brazil) and four cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 10 more recovered cases to report. The Region now counts 11397 cases recovered from covid-19.

To date, wood accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with the infection.

The active cases are so far 123, of which 37 are imported cases and 86 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that three people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (three in Polyvalent Units and none in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19) and 44 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the rest in their own accommodation.